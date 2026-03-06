Letters to the Editor: CBS did James Talarico a favor when it pulled his Colbert interview

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Up until Stephen Colbert’s interview with Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin), I had hardly heard of him ( “Texan James Talarico becomes a fresh face of Democrats’ midterm hopes after Senate primary win,” March 4). Then, CBS pulled the segment. It made national news and went viral on the internet. It also became a major story for the talking heads all over cable shows. CBS, of course, is owned by Paramount, which is controlled by the Ellison family, much of which happens to think President Trump walks on water.

All you need to do is connect the dots, and one can easily conclude that the sudden spurt of support for Talarico can be laid right on Trump’s doorstep. In a flash, James Talarico had national name recognition and his campaign caught fire.

If Talarico manages to prevail in November, the MAGAs have only themselves to thank. This is only one instance in which the Trump machine has given a perfect demonstration of how the classic “circular firing squad” works.

All that being said, I listened to Talarico’s speech on Wednesday, and he is the real deal as well as a breath of fresh air.

Robert G. Brewer, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: For years, we have seen an exodus of California citizens and companies relocating to Texas. Did Texas politicians think that all the newcomers came predisposed to Texas politics and ideals?

While these new Texans may not agree with everything they left behind in California, they are undoubtedly more middle-of-the-road or liberal than Texas lawmakers probably anticipated ( “The hug vs. the fight: What Texas told Newsom about 2028,” March 5). They may not have foreseen how this would play out, but a breath of fresh air is usually a good thing.

Margaret McVey Thomas, Pasadena