Letters to the Editor: Thanks to New Zealand for being proactive in saving the kakapo

To the editor: Congratulations to New Zealand for preserving such a blessing to the world with its kakapo conservation efforts ( “A bumper berry harvest has New Zealand’s weird flightless parrot in a rare mood for romance,” Feb. 23). Decades ago, when I read “Last Chance to See” by Douglas Adams and Mark Carwardine, the situation for the birds seemed dire.

The great lengths to which New Zealand went to save the birds is inspiring and is such a gift. Too often, we read of a species only after it is lost. Yet here, there was a chance to save the bird, which was a success.

Daina Lawrence, Encinitas