Letters to the Editor: Good riddance to Kristi Noem, but her replacement might not be better

To the editor: It did not require much intellect to recognize at the outset how woefully unsuitable Kristi Noem was as a candidate to head the Department of Homeland Security ( “Trump says he’s replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin,” March 5).

Noem is perhaps best known for killing a dog that disappointed her. She poured gasoline on the fires that the administration set in Minneapolis by spitting on the graves of those whom ICE officers killed, accusing them of being “domestic terrorists.” She went to wretched prisons in which those the administration had targeted for deportation and cruelty were incarcerated, showing off and delighting in their misery.

It is good riddance to Kristi Noem, but her replacement may represent jumping from the frying pan into another frying pan. The nominee is Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a President Trump sycophant (of course), a bully in the mold of his master. On Nov. 14, 2023 , Mullin demonstrated that the decorum of the Senate and acting like a civilized human being are of no importance to him. He challenged to a physical fight a union official who was testifying before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

May God save our country.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

To the editor: Gee, just because Trump was unable to train Noem to be the sort of Homeland Security secretary he wanted her to become, it seems kind of unfair that he would fire her, especially after just 14 months on the job. On the plus side, that’s better treatment than her dog got.

Ronald O. Richards, Los Angeles