Letters to the Editor: It doesn’t sound as though Trump is taking the Iran war seriously enough

To the editor: This article quotes President Trump saying, “I can go long and take over the whole thing, or end it in two or three days and tell the Iranians, ‘See you again in a few years if you start rebuilding’” ( “Israel believes Iran war could last months, testing U.S. resolve,” March 3). This statement makes the conflict sound like something that can be turned on and off depending on preference, not recognizing the real and lasting damage war brings. Fighting in the region has already caused tension with nearby countries and affected global oil markets, showing that the impact goes far beyond a short timeline.

Presenting the situation as a simple choice about speed risks downplaying the serious and long-term consequences involved.

Roman Clemente, Chino

To the editor: Trump says the warfront success is a “15 out of 10.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavit says military operations have “absolutely crushed the Iranian government” ( “Hegseth says U.S. is ‘accelerating’ war on Iran, as White House demands allied cooperation,” March 4). Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says “we’ve only just begun to hunt, dismantle, demoralize, destroy and defeat their capabilities.”

Wisdom of the ages says there are no winners in war; everybody loses something. I guess we have a lack of wisdom in our administration.

Trudy Leete, Rancho Palos Verdes