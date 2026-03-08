Letters to the Editor: New fire prevention bills are a science-based step in the right direction
To the editor: It is a relief to see that California is finally moving away from outdated wildfire management strategies and embracing contemporary wildfire science, a long-overdue change.
As this article points out, lawmakers are now shifting their wildfire response priorities to evidence-based strategies that protect lives and property (“Legislators eye new prevention efforts in fire-scarred California: ‘A tipping point,’” March 4). They are more focused than ever on helping homeowners retrofit their structures and neighborhoods, as well as enhancing the resilience of at-risk communities.
The recent anniversary of the wind-driven chaparral/urban fires in Los Angeles serves as a painful reminder that the real danger lies at the urban edge, rather than deep within remote forests. For years, we’ve poured money into backcountry fuel projects that look like action but don’t stop wind‑whipped embers from turning neighborhoods into disaster zones. This new legislative package is a step toward correcting that mistake. It focuses on evidence, not optics, and outcomes, not misleading narratives.
Californians deserve wildfire policies that address the fires we actually face and fight. This bill package is a smart, science‑based step in that direction.
Jennifer Normoyle, Hillsborough, Calif.