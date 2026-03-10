Letters to the Editor: Newsom, save the marketing money. Ask Californians what they love about California

To the editor: Reading about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed $19-million campaign to polish California’s national image made me shake my head ( “Newsom planning $19-million push to polish California’s national image,” March 6).

Why spend that kind of money on marketing when millions of Californians already love this state and could show it far more authentically? Take a page from KCRW’s “Why I Love L.A.” Invite Californians to use their phones to share short videos of their favorite places and why they love living here. You’d get a real portrait of California — its beauty, diversity and everyday magic — without spending millions on a glossy campaign.

I’d gladly volunteer to start with Los Angeles. Then take the $19 million saved and start fixing our roads.

Denise McCanles, West Hollywood