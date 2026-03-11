Letters to the Editor: By stifling local oil production, California leaves itself vulnerable

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: The recent Los Angeles Times coverage of rising gasoline prices captures the frustration of drivers, but it overlooks a fundamental geographic truth: California is an energy island ( “Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping,” March 8).

Because we are largely cut off from the vast pipeline networks serving the rest of the U.S., our energy security is precariously tied to global whims. When tensions flare in the Middle East or shipping routes are threatened, California families feel the shock wave first and hardest. This vulnerability isn’t just bad luck. It is the result of decades of policy that ignores our isolation.

We should be leaning into our strengths. California proudly produces the most responsibly sourced oil in the world. Our environmental and labor standards are the global benchmark; every barrel we do not produce here is a barrel we must import from regions with far less oversight. By stifling local production, we aren’t just “going green,” we are outsourcing our carbon footprint and our jobs.

Advertisement

History serves as a grim reminder of what happens when we ignore the reality of supply. Many remember the gas lines and rationing of the 1970s , or the more recent price spikes that forced families to choose between a full tank and a full grocery cart. A lack of supply isn’t just an economic statistic; it is a direct hit to the quality of life for those who can least afford it.

We must press hard on affordability. While we navigate the transition to a cleaner future, we cannot abandon the millions of Californians who still rely on traditional energy for their daily commutes and livelihoods. In-state production is our partner in protecting our neighbors from global volatility and the harsh lessons of past supply shortages. If we are to solve the affordability crisis, we must stop pretending we can ignore the unique “energy island” we live on.

Debra Montalvo Layton, Signal Hill

This writer is vice president of government affairs for Signal Hill Petroleum.