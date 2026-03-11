Letters to the Editor: Tech companies should’ve pledged to use solar to power their data centers

To the editor: After reading that seven major tech company CEOs signed President Trump’s “ratepayer protection pledge” to supply their own power for AI data centers, I used their tool (AI) and typed in “quickest and cheapest new power system for a data center” ( “Top tech companies sign Trump’s pledge to provide their own power for AI data centers,” March 4). The answer AI gave me: On-site solar paired with battery storage. This would be the ideal solution for reasons beyond cost and rapid deployment.

Unlike fossil fuels on which our president is focused, the sun is not subject to closure of an ocean strait. We do not need to send our soldiers to capture dictators to secure it. It is available everywhere on Earth; we would not have wars over it.

We need one more pledge from the CEOs, one they would not have been prompted to make in the Oval Office with Trump: Use the sun as the new source of power for their centers.

Advertisement

Michael Selna, Huntington Beach