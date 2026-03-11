Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: California’s most remote lighthouse, LAUSD Supt. breaks silence on the FBI raid of his home and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Yes, the number of L.A. County homeless deaths went down, but it’s still far too high

A person wrapped in a blanket and lying in front of a storefront's rolled-down metal cover.
A homeless woman curls up on the sidewalk under a quilt in front of a locked storefront on Broadway in January in Los Angeles.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: Somehow, because the number of deaths is not as high as the year before, there’s now some kind of twisted optimism — something the great liberals of California can be proud of (“Homeless mortality is down in L.A. County for the first time in a decade,” March 10). The figure of 2,208 (in 2024) is still exorbitant. In Italy, by comparison, 393 people died in the streets in 2022. Italy has about 20 million more people than California, which helps put things in perspective beyond comparisons to previous years.

I guess “the party” can really pat itself on the back for the “improving trend,” as the article describes it — as if we’re talking about the stock market. Keep it up, California.

Michele Castagnetti, Los Angeles
Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Letters to the Editor

Advertisement
Advertisement