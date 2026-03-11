Letters to the Editor: Yes, the number of L.A. County homeless deaths went down, but it’s still far too high

To the editor: Somehow, because the number of deaths is not as high as the year before, there’s now some kind of twisted optimism — something the great liberals of California can be proud of ( “Homeless mortality is down in L.A. County for the first time in a decade,” March 10). The figure of 2,208 (in 2024) is still exorbitant. In Italy, by comparison, 393 people died in the streets in 2022. Italy has about 20 million more people than California , which helps put things in perspective beyond comparisons to previous years.

I guess “the party” can really pat itself on the back for the “improving trend,” as the article describes it — as if we’re talking about the stock market. Keep it up, California.

Michele Castagnetti, Los Angeles