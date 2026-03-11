Don't Miss
Letters to the Editor: ‘Soldiers can’t solve drug addictions or the flow of illegal weapons’

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during a briefing at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City last month.
(Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Images)

To the editor: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is correct in her assessment (“Trump wants a war on cartels. Mexico’s president says he should start by combatting guns and addiction,” March 9). If Mexico is the epicenter of drug cartels, as President Trump insists, then the U.S. is the epicenter of drug abuse and supplier of cartel weapons and wealth.

Soldiers can’t solve drug addictions or the flow of illegal weapons, but a government invested in its people could or should at least try.

Judith Maertz, Anaheim

To the editor: Kudos to President Sheinbaum for her intestinal fortitude in standing up to Trump. It would certainly be appreciated if the majority of our elected officials displayed the same sentiment.

Lutz Moeckel, Garden Grove

