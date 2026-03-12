Letters to the Editor: California’s candidates for governor haven’t done enough to distinguish themselves

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Whether the polling data California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks plans to collect will help or will be a waste of money is beside the point, in my opinion ( “California Democrats launch pricey polling effort to winnow crowded gubernatorial field,” March 10). My answer to a poll at this point would be “I don’t know.” I have no clue as to who would be a good governor.

Attacking President Trump is fine for grabbing eyeballs and headlines, but what do these candidates bring regarding the issues facing the average citizen who lives in California? That’s my problem right now. I don’t know who would be a good manager of our state. Who would be pragmatic about solutions for the problems facing us? They are all like peas in a pod at this point in time.

Martin Parker, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Sounds like it’s time for the Golden State to pursue ranked-choice voting.

Robert Bruce, Long Beach