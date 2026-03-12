Letters to the Editor: LAX shouldn’t wait for the People Mover to open to raise ride-hail fees

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Los Angeles World Airport board members should immediately increase access fees rather than wait for the Automated People Mover to open ( “LAX board approves fee hike for companies like Uber, Lyft and others,” March 10). The current shuttle service between LAX and the LAX Metro station is as efficient as the People Mover will be.

Only members of the wealthy class would be so misguided as to pay for Uber, Lyft, taxi or limousine companies when they can pay less than $5 to use the Metro. While I’m not otherwise a fan of Metro operations, Metro hit the ball out of the park with the LAX Metro station. It is the most easy-to-use, accessible train station I’ve ever encountered.

David Mills, View Park

To the editor: The LAX board approving a fee hike for transit operators, thinking it will reduce traffic around the airport, made me think about Disneyland raising admission prices. Many thought that would cut down on the huge crowds that resulted in massive lines. And how did that work out?

Just call it what it is: a money grab.

Wayne Pearl, Westlake Village

To the editor: I have the solution to the LAX problem: I don’t go there. It reduces traffic and cures the problem of expensive rides.

I use the Palm Springs International Airport. If my flight happens to have a stop at LAX, I don’t have to deal with the traffic or a ride. And I’m usually headed east, so I normally don’t have a stop there anyway.

Occasionally, I go to the Ontario International Airport. But for Southern Californians, there are other options, like John Wayne, Hollywood/Burbank, Long Beach and San Diego. Anything but LAX.

Denys Arcuri, Indio