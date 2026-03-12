Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: California’s wildflower blooms are back, a major heat wave slams SoCal and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: It may take awhile to find an item lost on the Metro, but don’t give up

A guitar, backpack, tool, purse and a jacket.
Various items at the Metro Lost & Found office on March 5, 2026.
(Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: The article on Metro’s Lost & Found office was reassuring, but the three-to-five business day timeline may be optimistic (“Misplaced your bike, cellphone or prosthetic leg on the Metro rail? Here’s how to get them back,” March 10). When I lost my wallet on a bus, I called repeatedly over several weeks with no result. Thirty days later, the AirTag on my wallet pinged — it had just connected to WiFi at the Lost & Found office. When I picked it up, staff explained that found items accumulate in a box at the bus depot and are brought over only when an employee has time, which can take weeks.

The good news: My wallet was there all along. So don’t give up. If you’ve lost something, keep calling — and if you have an AirTag, watch it closely.

Gil Solomon, West Hills

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement