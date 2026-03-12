Letters to the Editor: It may take awhile to find an item lost on the Metro, but don’t give up

To the editor: The article on Metro’s Lost & Found office was reassuring, but the three-to-five business day timeline may be optimistic ( “Misplaced your bike, cellphone or prosthetic leg on the Metro rail? Here’s how to get them back,” March 10). When I lost my wallet on a bus, I called repeatedly over several weeks with no result. Thirty days later, the AirTag on my wallet pinged — it had just connected to WiFi at the Lost & Found office. When I picked it up, staff explained that found items accumulate in a box at the bus depot and are brought over only when an employee has time, which can take weeks.

The good news: My wallet was there all along. So don’t give up. If you’ve lost something, keep calling — and if you have an AirTag, watch it closely.

Gil Solomon, West Hills