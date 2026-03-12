Letters to the Editor: Uber is ‘sidestepping accountability’ with its new women-only option

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Uber’s recent announcement of a women-only option places the burden of safety squarely on the shoulders of female passengers ( “Uber’s women-only option goes nationwide,” March 10). This move is a weak response to the alarming reality that 400,181 incidents of sexual assault and misconduct in Uber rides were reported between 2017 and 2022. Instead of adequately addressing safety concerns with measures such as mandatory background checks — standards already required for most taxicab drivers, teachers and healthcare providers — Uber is sidestepping accountability.

Women shouldn’t have to gamble on the gender of their driver for safety. They deserve a system that prioritizes the protection of all passengers. If we truly want to combat gender-based violence, we must support the Sexual Assault Against Rideshare Passengers and Drivers Prevention and Accountability Act , which holds Uber accountable to implement comprehensive safety measures for all ride app drivers.

Carmen Balber, Los Angeles

This writer is executive director of consumer advocacy nonprofit Consumer Watchdog.