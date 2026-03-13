Letters to the Editor: Trump voters have plenty of repenting to do this Lent

To the editor: Thank you, columnist Gustavo Arellano, for reminding many Christians and Catholics of the importance of repentance during Lent ( “For this Lent, may Christians repent of Trump and the warmongers he’s unleashed,” March 6). It’s painful to be reminded that many believers in Christ support someone who cut food programs for children and the elderly, groups that face plenty of food insecurity. Should such believers repent for continuing to praise someone who cut health benefits for millions of Americans suffering serious illnesses?

Many Christians and Catholics must ask themselves, did their religious education advocate separating children from their parents? Let’s not forget that swaths of religious people disregarded the bragging of a man who boasted that he could freely violate women’s bodies, that same man later found liable for sexually abusing a woman and defaming her. A man convicted of 34 felony fraud counts involving an alleged sexual relationship with an adult film star while he was married.

It’s even more disgusting to know pastors and priests still support and endorse someone who committed the above described conduct. It’s more disgraceful to encourage their church members and parishioners to continue to support someone who has and will continue to violate their religious principles. It’s too late to undo voting for someone, but not too late to repent during Lent for continuing to support that someone named Donald J. Trump.

Joseph S. Avila, Montebello