Letters to the Editor: As the planet warms, our grandchildren might lose the parks we’ve enjoyed

To the editor: This important new information emphasizes the need for us to pay more attention to our greenhouse gas emissions ( “Earth is warming faster than previously estimated, new study shows,” March 8). Sadly, wars don’t help with this at all. Instead of paying attention to our planet, we’re busy destroying cities across the world.

What will it take to make us sit up and pay attention? I play with my little grandchildren and worry about their future, and the future of their children, if we continue as we are going.

Right now, Los Angeles is sitting in over 90-degree temperatures. What happens when that increases to 100 degrees, and continues to rise? I probably won’t live to see that, but I’d like those who come after me to be able to live comfortably, as I’ve been lucky to do. Will they enjoy our beautiful national parks and places right here like Descanso Gardens, the Los Angeles Arboretum and even Echo Park Lake? Or will those places all dry up and wither under the extreme heat we’re exacerbating with our fossil fuel emissions (not to mention the droughts and fires)?

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I hope there are enough people who care about the environment to counteract what we are doing right now. Ask your representatives in government to consider putting a price on greenhouse gas emissions so fossil fuel companies will pay for the damage they’re doing, and perhaps be encouraged to clean up their act.

Maggie Wineburgh-Freed, Los Angeles