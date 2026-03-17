Letters to the Editor: The EPA is denying reality as it moves to roll back limits on a carcinogen

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To the editor: This article says the Trump administration proposes to lift the “limits on emissions of ethylene oxide [EtO], a cancer-causing chemical often used in the sterilization of medical devices” in order to protect people from potential infections ( “Federal EPA moves to roll back recent limits on ethylene oxide, a carcinogen,” March 13). Later, we learn that the Environmental Protection Agency deleted a page from its website that stated, “EtO is a human carcinogen. It causes cancer in humans.”

So then, a known carcinogen — proved by the EPA to be 60 times more carcinogenic than previously thought — will be used in place of existing technologies in order to supposedly save lives.

In George Orwell’s “1984,” Winston Smith’s job is to rewrite history: “Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date … nor was any item of news … which conflicted with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record.”

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So be it.

Meredith Rose, Pasadena

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To the editor: Good news to Pacific Gas & Electric. I’m sure in the near future, they can stop worrying about pesky problems like hexavalent chromium .

Another sop to big business, the public be damned.

Where is Erin Brockovich when we need her?

Herbert Weinberg, Marina del Rey