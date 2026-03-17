Letters to the Editor: The EPA is denying reality as it moves to roll back limits on a carcinogen
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To the editor: This article says the Trump administration proposes to lift the “limits on emissions of ethylene oxide [EtO], a cancer-causing chemical often used in the sterilization of medical devices” in order to protect people from potential infections (“Federal EPA moves to roll back recent limits on ethylene oxide, a carcinogen,” March 13). Later, we learn that the Environmental Protection Agency deleted a page from its website that stated, “EtO is a human carcinogen. It causes cancer in humans.”
So then, a known carcinogen — proved by the EPA to be 60 times more carcinogenic than previously thought — will be used in place of existing technologies in order to supposedly save lives.
In George Orwell’s “1984,” Winston Smith’s job is to rewrite history: “Day by day and almost minute by minute the past was brought up to date … nor was any item of news … which conflicted with the needs of the moment, ever allowed to remain on record.”
So be it.
Meredith Rose, Pasadena
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To the editor: Good news to Pacific Gas & Electric. I’m sure in the near future, they can stop worrying about pesky problems like hexavalent chromium.
Another sop to big business, the public be damned.
Where is Erin Brockovich when we need her?
Herbert Weinberg, Marina del Rey