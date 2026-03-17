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Letters to the Editor: Anti-trans driver’s license law is ‘an exercise in inexplicable cruelty’

A woman walks through a crowd, smiling
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed a measure to strip driver’s licenses from trans people who had updated their sex on their ID. The Legislature overrode her veto.
(Michael B. Thomas / Getty Images)

To the editor: As the proud mother of a wonderful trans daughter, guest contributor Darren Rosenblum’s op-ed broke my heart (“Anti-trans laws aren’t protecting women or anyone, only doing harm,” March 16).

“Simply put, the law seeks to ban trans people from public life.” To learn that, approximately, 1,700 Kansans can now no longer have driver’s licenses that reflect their gender identity is, as stated, nothing more than an exercise in inexplicable cruelty.

I’m going to go out on a limb and venture to say that most of the crimes being committed in Kansas aren’t being done by that tiny community of trans people. But I guess that leaves nearly 3 million Kansans who will now feel safer and sleep better at night knowing that finally … what exactly would they know?

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Marley Sims, Valley Village

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