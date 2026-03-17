Letters to the Editor: Suing over someone else’s beliefs? That doesn’t seem very Christian

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To the editor: These so-called Christians are so offended by any sign of other people’s beliefs that they feel compelled to sue ( “Christian engineer sues L.A. County over Pride flag display at government buildings,” March 11). That feels like judging others, something I believe Jesus Christ said not to do.

I wonder if they feel the same compulsion on behalf of those with non-Christian faith being forced to walk past the Ten Commandments and crosses in schools and government buildings in certain Southern states.

When will Americans allow all people in this country the freedom of their religious or nonreligious beliefs to be accepted without judgement or hate?

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Rita Skinner, Riverside

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To the editor: So let me get this straight (pun intended): A non-marginalized person is suing over a flag signifying the inclusion of marginalized people because he is being marginalized because he’s offended by a symbol of marginalized people? Do I have that right (again, pun intended)?

Marta Allen, Huntington Beach

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To the editor: Yet another frivolous lawsuit. As an atheist, perhaps I should sue for every time I have to see a Christian cross. In this country, I would have quite the bounty from all the settlements.

Jan Rasmussen, Lakewood

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To the editor: Eric Batman, a 24-year veteran of the Department of Public Works, is suing the county because he is offended by the Pride flag hung in front of their headquarters. This man feels threatened by a piece of colored fabric.

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The article also references a lifeguard with a similar lawsuit against the county. Sometimes conservatives call liberals who support what the Pride flag represents “snowflakes.” I wonder if Mr. Batman or the lifeguard have ever used that term and if they would appreciate the irony.

Pablo Prietto, Los Angeles