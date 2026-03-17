Letters to the Editor: Forget the six-figure electric vehicles. Shed a light on more affordable EVs

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To the editor: Another edition, another article about a luxury six-figure electric vehicle ( “This $100,000 EV from Sony and Honda is a big gamble and only available in California,” March 13). Sigh.

I think it would be helpful for readers if the Los Angeles Times were to write about affordable EVs. I leased a Chevy Bolt in 2022, an EV that, at the time with Biden-era rebates, could be purchased for $20,000. I have had many cars over my lifetime, but I can say without a doubt that this has been my best car: reliable, affordable and inexpensive (and often free) to “refuel.”

I am looking forward to getting the new model this year, priced under $30,000 and which will now charge in a third of the time of my current vehicle. It will also offer bidirectional charging, so when our electricity goes out, we will be able to power home devices. And it’s made in the USA.

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Why not shed a light on these options rather than spotlighting the more outrageously priced EVs?

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles