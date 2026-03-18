Letters to the Editor: Readers unleash their complaints about the 2026 Academy Awards

To the editor: The Oscars ceremony was OK, as was Conan O’Brien’s performance as host ( “‘One Battle After Another’ wins best picture at 2026 Oscars,” March 15). It’s probably no surprise that “One Battle After Another,” with 13 nominations, was able to bring home six of those Oscars.

Other aspects of the show got to me, namely the in memoriam part. In past years, these segments typically ran about five to seven minutes and always (and I mean always), people would complain that the Academy’s list of tributes was short by a wide margin. However, due to some major stars sadly leaving us last year, this in memoriam segment ran for almost 15 minutes. Rob Reiner, Robert Redford and Diane Keaton all got extended tributes from Billy Crystal, Barbra Streisand and Rachel McAdams, respectively.

Despite the segment being extended, the following were sadly left off the list during the broadcast: Richard Chamberlain, Will Hutchins, Ruth Buzzi, Joe Don Baker, George Wendt, Loretta Swit, Harris Yulin, Brian Wilson, Connie Francis, Hulk Hogan, Loni Anderson, June Lockhart, May Britt, Richard Dimitri and Brigitte Bardot. Some of those people weren’t film stars per se, but had an impact, would have easy recognition and should have been included.

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I noticed that there were an inordinate number of commercials during the show. If only a small portion of those advertising annoyances were removed, those unrecognized people could have been seen and perhaps a short prayer for them might have been quietly uttered.

Bill Spitalnick, Newport Beach

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To the editor: It was disappointing that at this year’s Oscars, few artists used this global platform to address the pressing issues facing the world and our country. At a time when public voices matter, the silence felt noticeable and discouraging.

This was especially striking given the theme of the best picture winner, “One Battle After Another,” which specifically addresses abuses of power, white nationalism and the power of resistance. The film invites conversation, yet that opportunity was largely ignored on stage.

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Award shows have long been platforms not just for celebration, but for reflection and awareness. In the spirit of Rob Reiner, I had hoped for more courage from our entertainment community.

Patricia Perez, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Substituting in brackets name and reason for appearance, I repeat the apt words of the eloquent Paddy Chayefsky from 48 years ago: “I would like to say, personal opinion of course, that I am sick and tired of people exploiting the occasion of the Academy Awards for the propagation of their own personal political propaganda. I would like to suggest to [Javier Bardem] that [his presenting] an Academy Award is not a pivotal moment in history, does not require a proclamation and a simple [‘good evening’] would have sufficed.”

Richard Agay, Los Angeles

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To the editor: They say that humor is tragedy with the elapsing of time, yet certain events may never be humorous no matter how long ago they occurred. The skit in Sunday’s Academy Awards show where O’Brien is made the “host for life” and then killed by having poison gas come out of the ceiling was a stark reminder of the manner in which many of the more than 6 million Jews were executed during the Holocaust.

I found this feeble attempt at humor to be insensitive, inappropriate and insulting to the cherished memories of those who were exterminated in that manner during World War II. Even if it was an homage to “One Battle After Another,” of the many ways O’Brien could have been “killed” in the skit, the Academy’s producers and writers could not have chosen a poorer one.

Barry S. Rubin, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: I’m confused. Please clarify this for me: How can a film secure a record-breaking 16 nominations and win best original screenplay, actor, cinematography and score and not win best picture? It doesn’t make sense that “Sinners” didn’t take home the biggest prize.

Is the Academy so in love with Leonardo DiCaprio that they will reward him and anything he is in with awards they do not deserve?

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For shame, Academy, for shame.

Kathleen McCord, Encinitas