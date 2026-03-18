Letters to the Editor: Cuba has made incredible strides. Imagine what it could do without the U.S. blockade

To the editor: As this article correctly stated, the United States has been working to undermine the Cuban economy for 67 years, ever since the Cuban Revolution in 1959 ( “Cuban leaders signal concessions to appease Trump, but also ensure political survival,” March 16). Prior to the revolution, Cuba was a playground for wealthy Americans, including the mafia , while a large portion of the Cuban population lived in extreme poverty, with rampant hunger and a lack of medical care and education. The revolution brought affordable housing, healthcare, education and more food to Cubans and ended the rampant exploitation by the U.S. elite.

When we visited Cuba two years ago, despite all of the difficulties caused by a 67-year U.S. blockade, we did not see any homelessness, in contrast to what we see every day in the streets of Los Angeles. People are provided with housing, food subsidies and free medical care.

Given the ongoing embargo by one of its closest neighbors, which also discourages other countries from investing in Cuba, it is amazing what the country has been able to provide to its citizens. Imagine what Cubans could have achieved had the U.S. not been in an economic war with them for the past 67 years. How dare we?

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Leslie Simon and Marc Bender, Woodland Hills