Letters to the Editor: I’m a Democrat, but I would be more than open to a Republican governor

Two Republican candidates — Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, left, and conservative commentator Steve Hilton, right — lead in a new poll on the California governor’s race.

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To the editor: Even as a passionate Democrat, I would be more than open to voting for a solid Republican candidate for governor ( “Democrats face the possibility of a historic upset in California governor’s race, poll finds,” March 18). Our Democratic administration and Legislature have not, in my view, made sufficient enough headway on our state’s two most vexing issues — homelessness and the high cost of housing — to continue to receive my unwavering support. Perhaps a supermajority isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be.

Jordan Sollitto, San Marino

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To the editor: The article on polling for the governor’s race should be required reading for every Democrat running — followed by a long look in the mirror.

Democrats have splintered the majority and now, two Republicans lead in a new poll. The governor’s mansion is now in play. This is no mystery — just plain arithmetic.

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So, I respectfully ask all the candidates: Is this really about offering voters more choice, or is this a vanity project you can’t bring yourself to quit? Ambition much?

If you manage to lock Democrats out of the November ballot in a state like California, it won’t be because of messaging, policy or ideology. It will be because too many of you decided your individual moment mattered more than the outcome.

This isn’t complicated, folks. Compare notes, read the polls — and please, some of you need to recognize you’re not going to win and gracefully exit.

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Or don’t, and then explain why in November.

Michael Temlin, Palm Springs

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To the editor: It’s probably true that Republican success in the gubernatorial race is unlikely. However, the poll cited in the article also puts Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter near the top of the Democratic candidates. As Californians, we are notorious for electing some very questionable people to public office. Let’s not do it again.

We’ve had politicians who saw the people of California as their constituents (Dianne Feinstein, Jerry Brown in his second term, even Ronald Reagan) and politicians who saw the Democratic Party as their constituency. Swalwell sees the media as his constituency, which we don’t need. Learn about Matt Mahan and then vote.

Jim Burns, Pacific Grove