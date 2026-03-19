Letters to the Editor: FCC chair’s threats over Iran news coverage are ‘intolerable in a free society’

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To the editor: The fact that there is even a discussion about freedom of information in the news is chilling ( “FCC chair threatens to pull TV licenses over Iran news coverage. Why that’s highly unlikely,” March 16). This is not 1938 Germany but, with all of the threats that the Federal Communications Commission is making, it is taking on that aspect of controlling information.

This is intolerable in a free society protected by the Constitution. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr should be impeached by Congress immediately.

What’s next? A censor in every newsroom, including the Los Angeles Times? Every constitutional guarantee is under attack, but the freedom of the press is sacred to the health of this nation, especially at this moment in history.

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Betty Seidmon-Vidibor, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Carr threatens TV stations if they “don’t operate in the public interest.” Well, sir, I am part of the public and I am interested in the truth — the truth from a trusted source, not the truthiness disgorged by the White House and its sycophants. Revoke yourself from this job.

Steve Engel, Santa Cruz