Letters to the Editor: After yet another death in ICE custody, we need more transparency

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To the editor: In his recent article, Juan A. Lozano writes that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has “reported 14 custody deaths from the start of the government’s fiscal year on Oct. 1 through Jan. 6” ( “Afghan man who worked with U.S. military dies after being taken into ICE custody,” March 16). This is not merely a statistic; it reflects a serious problem that demands clarity and accountability.

The public has the right to know the truth and understand the circumstances surrounding these deaths through clear reporting and independent investigations. Metaphorically speaking, looking at an institution that operates without transparency is like driving in foggy weather — conditions cannot be fully understood. Ensuring clarity in detention practices is necessary to upholding justice and protecting human rights.

Justice requires more than acknowledgment; it requires meaningful action. This includes verifying safe conditions, ensuring access to adequate medical care and nutrition and holding responsible parties accountable. These steps are essential to prevent further loss of life.

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Natalia Castaneda, Compton