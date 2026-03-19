Letters to the Editor: Paul Ehrlich may have been provocative, but he wasn’t wrong

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To the editor: Another provocative column from Jonah Goldberg ( “Paul Ehrlich was wrong about everything,” March 17). OK, I’ll bite.

Paul Ehrlich, who died last week at the age of 93, was himself provocative. But he wasn’t wrong. His book, “The Population Bomb,” may have indeed been premature, and some of the reactions to it may have been over-the-top. But wrong?

All one has to do is to contemplate a wonderful photo of Earth, our home, taken from the moon by our astronauts. A blue-and-green orb in a black sky, bleakness everywhere else. Limited amounts of land and potable water. No other planet in our solar system is capable of supporting human life without intensive effort. Only Mars has any possibility of that, and only with a lot of resources from — you guessed it — Earth.

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I was fortunate enough to have worked for more than five decades supporting national defense and national security as one of many people making our satellite systems possible. Those satellites have told us even more of the story that we must all consider. Ehrlich’s warning was worth paying attention to and still is.

Paul Cooley, Culver City

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To the editor: How disappointing to see this paper promote the narrow-minded and ill-informed view that Ehrlich “was wrong about everything.”

Ehrlich was one of the most respected and decorated scientists of his time. He authored or co-authored more than 40 books and 1,100 research papers in multiple fields, including evolutionary biology, ecology and entomology, and won many awards, such as the prestigious MacArthur Prize. He was also a strong opponent of misogyny, racism and inequality.

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“The Population Bomb” was certainly problematic, but to dismiss Ehrlich’s entire career over something he wrote in 1968 is wrong. While the book’s mass mortality scenarios mercifully did not come to pass, its warnings about the potential for famines, pandemics, water shortages, climate disasters, resource conflicts and nuclear war are even more relevant today.

Some criticism is fair, but not without also recognizing his significant contributions to science and the environmental and social justice movements.

Olivia Nater, Washington

This writer is the communications manager for Population Connection, a nonprofit aimed at stabilizing the world’s population at a sustainable level.

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To the editor: Thank you for printing this column.

The story is incomplete without the famous “Simon-Ehrlich wager.” Julian Simon, an equally renowned economist, challenged Ehrlich’s prediction that soaring population growth would lead to a scarcity of resources. Ehrlich accepted Simon’s wager that various critical minerals would decrease in price over the next 10 years. Prices decreased and Simon won the bet, proving the power of human innovation. The bet has become an enduring symbol of doomsday environmentalism vs. free-market optimism.

Ken Artingstall, Glendale

