Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Why California needs ranked-choice voting, renaming Cesar Chavez Day and more big stories
Advertisement
Voices
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Officials should post notices earlier when a special event will restrict parking

A car being towed.
Hollywood Tow Service, which provides impound services on behalf of the city of Los Angeles, works in the Hollywood area on Sunday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: As a resident of a tourist city who occasionally has parking on my street closed for special events, I understand the confusion over parking restrictions on Wilcox Avenue (“They had a worse Oscars than Timothée Chalamet: Many had cars towed Sunday in Hollywood,” March 16).

The article states that Los Angeles posts notices 48 hours before the restrictions take place. However, unless otherwise restricted, one can legally park a car for 72 hours on a street in Los Angeles.

Shouldn’t the city therefore be required to post warnings at least 72 hours in advance?

Peter deKramer, Petaluma

More to Read

Letters to the EditorOpinion Voices

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement