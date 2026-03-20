Letters to the Editor: Officials should post notices earlier when a special event will restrict parking

Hollywood Tow Service, which provides impound services on behalf of the city of Los Angeles, works in the Hollywood area on Sunday.

To the editor: As a resident of a tourist city who occasionally has parking on my street closed for special events, I understand the confusion over parking restrictions on Wilcox Avenue ( “They had a worse Oscars than Timothée Chalamet: Many had cars towed Sunday in Hollywood,” March 16).

The article states that Los Angeles posts notices 48 hours before the restrictions take place. However, unless otherwise restricted, one can legally park a car for 72 hours on a street in Los Angeles.

Shouldn’t the city therefore be required to post warnings at least 72 hours in advance?

Peter deKramer, Petaluma