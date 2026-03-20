Letters to the Editor: The decision to euthanize a Monrovia bear was both cruel and lazy

To the editor: I am horrified and saddened to learn that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized the killing of a mother bear in Monrovia ( “Bear euthanized, her cubs left orphaned, over objections of Monrovia city leaders,” March 17). Why does the department continue to punish animals for doing nothing more than existing? This decision was made despite local officials calling for the relocation of the animal. Who did they kill this bear for? It was beyond cruel.

Pressures from habitat loss, climate change and other types of human encroachment are forcing bears and other animals into suburban areas more and more frequently. This is not the fault of the animals. They are surviving in the habitat that is available to them.

Now the bear’s two cubs must be rehabilitated and rereleased into the wild. While we hope for the best, those cubs face a more difficult future without the guidance of their mother. The resources to rewild the cubs would have been put to better use by just relocating the mother bear and cubs to another area to begin with.

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I appreciate the work that the department does to enforce laws that protect our wildlife, but I am baffled by this cruel and, frankly, lazy decision to kill the Monrovia bear. Many Californians are heartbroken over the loss of this beautiful mama bear. CDFW must do better for us and our wildlife.

Judie Mancuso, Laguna Beach

This writer is founder and president of animal advocacy nonprofit Social Compassion in Legislation.