Letters to the Editor: In attacking Newsom’s dyslexia, Trump put ‘an indelible stamp’ on his own prejudice

To the editor: In stating, “I’m all for people with learning disabilities but not for my president,” President Trump has said the quiet part out loud ( “Trump attacks Newsom again for having dyslexia, says it disqualifies him from being president,” March 17). Previously, we saw him publicly mocking a disabled reporter. Now he has placed an indelible stamp on one of his many prejudices. An apology will never be forthcoming, and would not be enough regardless.

Bill Waxman, Simi Valley

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To the editor: Let’s see if I have this right: Trump, who apparently barely reads and who neither speaks nor writes in decent English, says Gov. Gavin Newsom should be disqualified from the presidency because he has successfully labored to overcome a difficulty in reading?

Tony Castañares, Hollywood