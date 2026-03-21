Letters to the Editor: Global alliances ‘endure when responsibilities are shared and not avoided’

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To the editor: European leaders describe the conflict with Iran as “not our war” ( “Ukraine’s aid against Iran shows who the U.S. allies really are,” March 18). A surprising attitude when considering, had the U.S. taken a similar stance in World War I and World War II, Europe’s position would have been far less certain and possibly a different landscape altogether. American intervention was a choice that came at enormous cost in lives, resources and national resolve.

Even today in the Russian war with Ukraine, America is playing a central role in safeguarding Europe, supplying all forms of intelligence and support on the world stage.

Alliances endure when responsibilities are shared and not avoided.

Richard Austen, Westchester

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To the editor: Guest contributor Mikhail Alexseev’s op-ed offers us the reminder we need. If only the billions of dollars , military assets and support our self-named “president of peace” has thrown at Israel in fighting the Palestinians and Iranians were offered to Ukraine instead. President Trump would be a new hero. Instead, he finds himself in a critical position, with only Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin as would-be pals.

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June Maguire, Mission Viejo