Letters to the Editor: CBS News is making a ‘strategic error’ in shutting down its highly trusted radio unit

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: At a moment when public trust in the news media is under attack, CBS News is making a strategic error by shutting down a uniquely trusted national news service with a reputation for its concise, highly professional, fact-based reporting ( “CBS News shuts down radio unit amid division-wide cuts,” March 20).

For decades, its top-of-the-hour radio newscasts have delivered real-time news via hundreds of affiliated radio stations. These broadcasts are not relics. They remain a valued and trusted national service reaching millions of listeners in major metropolitan areas and communities across the country.

Ending this service in the name of modernization is not innovation. It is the disposal of a trusted resource that enhances the CBS brand.

Advertisement

This decision deserves reconsideration.

William Goldman, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: As a native of Los Angeles, I have been listening to KNX for more than 80 years. I read with deep sadness of the upcoming end of CBS News Radio, which is broadcast locally on KNX.

As I look back on the history of CBS News Radio, I vividly recall the distinctive voices of Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite, Eric Sevareid, Charles Osgood, Marvin Kalb and, more recently, Deborah Rodriguez and Steve Kathan. For me, these voices represented “the news”: accurate, honest, objective, reliable, calm sources of information needed by me to remain knowledgeable about what was going on in the world.

It is indeed painful for me to imagine the world after May 22, 2026, without CBS News Radio.

Advertisement

Richard Seligman, Simi Valley