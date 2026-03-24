Letters to the Editor: We should approach César Chávez tributes with education, not erasure

A woman passes by the Watts/Century Latino Organization on Friday as mural artist MisterAlek replaces a portrait of César Chávez that he created in 2021 with a portrait of Dolores Huerta in Los Angeles.

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To the editor: As César Chávez’s storied legacy is further revealed to have likely included rape and abuse, monuments to him are being quickly removed ( “From streets to murals, the erasure of Cesar Chavez is fast underway in California,” March 21).

It might be more instructive to include the fuller details of the man in his all-too-human failings alongside his notable advocacy and organizing efforts, which did benefit many.

There’s likely no hero who hasn’t fallen in their history in some way. These perspectives, rather than be hidden or resulting in total removal and denial of their otherwise laudable accomplishments, could paint a clearer, more true-to-life picture of these imperfect yet very human figures.

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There was a widespread movement to remove statues of Confederate leaders, which has also been widely reversed. These monuments might likewise prove more valuable if they were soberly considered and their subject’s histories, including contributions and misdeeds, were used as education instead of either/or political footballs.

Dan Brumer, Encino

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To the editor: I am neither defending nor advocating for Chávez. I never knew him. It is unfortunate that he is not alive to explain himself and take responsibility. But, while alive and advocating, he did not expect the sainthood that was foisted on him upon his death. Society, in a need to elevate its sense of humanity, did this.

He was just a man doing what he felt he needed to do to help himself and others. Like any other man, he had his shortcomings and some of them were ugly. Pick up any history book and you’ll come across a dozen historically important men who committed the same sins and much worse. We could start with Christopher Columbus and end with Donald Trump.

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I sincerely grieve with all of Chávez’s victims that have endured these experiences throughout the years, alone and in secret, until now. However, any progress made in favor of field workers should not be reduced by his personal and unacceptable behavior. He was just one of many advocates involved. Although he may have been at the front of the movement, we know there were hundreds working by his side.

Maria Martinez Stewart, Santa Monica

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To the editor: Less than a week since Chávez was publicly accused of sexually abusing three women, including the much-revered Dolores Huerta, Chávez’s name is being erased from public squares.

In a reprehensible irony, our current president, a man found in court as liable for sexual abuse , continues daily to plaster his name on public buildings with the discipline of an untrained dog. For shame.

Judith Remy Leder, Fullerton

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To the editor: My solution: Paint over all the Chávez murals with Huerta’s likeness. She deserves recognition for her work and for the neglect and abuse she suffered.

Lynne Hiller, Beverly Hills