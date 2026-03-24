Letters to the Editor: Massive animal seizure operation highlights our broken shelter system

L.A. County animal care workers responded to where hundreds of dogs and cats were found in a home in the 46000 block of 266th Street in Lake Hughes on Friday.

To the editor: This article represents the culmination of a tragically floundering animal sheltering system that has been in place for some time now ( “Hundreds of dogs and cats rescued in massive L.A. County animal enforcement operation,” March 20). One can only hope that this is the urgent cry for needed attention that will finally be heard and acted upon by those city managers, officials and agencies whose duty it is to maintain a functional sheltering system.

This appears to be a case of an initially well-intentioned rescue case gone wrong, as it became an animal hoarding nightmare. But it also highlights a genuine shortage of trained professionals willing to do the hard work of proper animal sheltering. Added to this is the lack of adequate funding, which besets most agencies.

Perhaps now this will make for a political liability that will finally build real momentum to fix this broken system. Currently, there is a maze of fuzzy rules, fractured bureaucracy and deliberate opacity that leave animals absorbing the negative consequences. We need to push for a simple, standardized data system, combined with concrete reform proposals and adherence to principles of the Hayden Act . We need to shift from the failing “no-kill” and “managed intake” system and return to the state-funded prevention system of mammoth spay/neuter programs.

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To help over-burdened rescues, access standards should be set in statute or regulation. This desperately needed realignment is a legislative choice and must be acted upon if we are ever to curtail the increasing current problems, of which this horrific account is but one.

Elaine Livsey-Fassel, Los Angeles