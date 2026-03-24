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Letters to the Editor: Trump’s comments on Robert Mueller’s death are petty and immoral

Robert Mueller
Robert S. Mueller III testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington on July 24, 2019.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
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  • President Trump’s remarks following Robert Mueller’s death — “Good, I’m glad he’s dead” — drew sharp criticism for their vulgarity and disrespect.
  • Mueller was an 81-year-old Vietnam War veteran decorated with the Bronze Star for valor and Purple Heart for military service.
  • Readers condemned Trump as a draft dodger whose career has been marked by passing blame to others rather than service.

To the editor: I write this while trying to control my outrage. I’m a 78-year-old Vietnam veteran and Veterans of Foreign Wars member. Robert Mueller was an 81-year-old Vietnam veteran (“Former FBI Director Robert Mueller dies. Says Trump: ‘Good, I’m glad he’s dead,’” March 21). Among his military awards were the Bronze Star for valor and the Purple Heart.

President Trump is a 79-year-old draft dodger whose accomplishments include medals not earned and two impeachment proceedings he did earn. Mueller went into harm’s way demonstrating courage and selflessness. Trump has spent a lifetime deflecting blame and failure onto others.

Trump’s comments on Mueller’s death (“Good, I’m glad he’s dead”) are another low mark on a career filled with disgraceful behavior. They are petty, immoral and have no honor.

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Mueller will be remembered as a war hero and dedicated public servant. Trump will be remembered as a small man and a travesty.

Dan Cunha, Anaheim

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To the editor: Of all the words I can come up with regarding Trump’s comments on Mueller’s death, I think “disgusting” would be the only one printable in the Los Angeles Times.

John Powell, Downey

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