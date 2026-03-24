Letters to the Editor: TSA funding concerns aren’t partisan. They’re about ‘safety and basic fairness’

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To the editor: Recent coverage of the federal funding impasse highlights a troubling reality: Transportation Security Administration officers are being required to work without pay ( “ICE officers soon will help with airport security unless Democrats end shutdown, Trump says,” March 21).

This is not a partisan concern but one of safety and basic fairness. I travel frequently, as does my family, and like many Californians we rely on TSA officers to help ensure safe and efficient air travel. Requiring them to work without pay raises legitimate concerns about morale, staffing and the effectiveness of airport security.

It is reasonable to ask: Would any of us be expected to go to work without pay, particularly in a role tied directly to public safety?

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Congress should resolve this situation promptly and ensure that essential workers are not placed in this position again.

Denice Gilling, Moorpark

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To the editor: With all the current concern over the effect of the budget impasse on airport security and delays, isn’t it time to ask: Do we really even need the TSA’s intrusive identification and search procedures at U.S. airports? Who among us has not stood in the security line at the airport and thought it was a colossal waste of time?

There have been plenty of stories of lapses allowing forbidden items to pass through regardless. And in any case, it seems doubtful that even the enhanced procedures now in effect would have stopped the 9/11 hijackers, who used simple box cutters and small knives.

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Wouldn’t randomized checks by fewer TSA agents suffice to deter hijackers just as well? Rather than wringing our collective hands over the current slowdowns, perhaps it’s time to rethink the whole process.

Chris Kendrick, Studio City

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To the editor: We are currently experiencing yet another partial government shutdown. As usual, the TSA workers are not getting paid but are expected to show up for work anyway.

The current impasse is due to the behavior of employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who are still being paid. Despite their horrific actions on the streets of Minneapolis, the Republicans in the Senate do not wish to require any restrictions on their conduct (i.e., banning masks, requiring ID if asked, elimination of racial profiling, a reasonable standard for use of force, body cameras and a requirement of judicial warrant for entering private property).

The Democrats have proposed a special carve-out for the TSA. The government has established a special fund to pay ICE, but not TSA. Our administration believes that using masked agents to arrest undocumented and even some properly documented immigrants is more important than keeping our air transportation system running. Interesting choice of priorities.

Erica Hahn, Monrovia