Letters to the Editor: We should follow the lead of communities pushing back against AI data centers

Signs protesting data centers are posted in the frontyard of a home that is right behind a proposed site of one in Imperial, Calif.

To the editor: Across the country — and in Southern California — people are standing up to Big Tech and saying they don’t want data centers using our water and raising energy bills ( “Data centers under scrutiny by California lawmakers as fears rise about health and energy impacts,” March 23).

By 2028, AI data centers are expected to use as much water as 18.5 million households . This is especially concerning for those of us who get our water from the Colorado River, which is 25 years into a megadrought. Meanwhile, electricity rates could spike from increased demand, and public health could suffer from polluting fossil fuel-generating stations.

Communities like the one in Imperial, Calif., are leading the charge and shining a light on the damages these facilities could impose on our environment and quality of life. We can back up these powerful local actions by calling for a national moratorium to immediately halt the buildout of these behemoths. No one should have to sacrifice their health so Big Tech can line its pockets.

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Noah Ropp, Santa Clarita

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To the editor: Let me make sure I have this right: The people who design AI want to build more data centers that cause significant health problems and use massive amounts of energy and water.

Neither I nor millions of other retirees have any need for it. We are not doing genetic research or looking for a cure for cancer. Many of us spend our time playing video games or writing snarky letters to the editor for the Los Angeles Times, and we are more than capable of doing that on our own. But, even if I wanted to do the right thing, there is no easy way to opt out of using AI.

What a wasteful use of resources. Makes you wonder if the techies have thought this through.

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Steven Rice, Thousand Oaks