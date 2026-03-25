Letters to the Editor: Chad Bianco could have verified election results in a far simpler, safer way

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, pictured in October 2024, has seized thousands of ballots for an investigation that California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta called “unprecedented.”

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To the editor: I am outraged that the Riverside County sheriff took custody of voter ballots to conduct his own recount ( “More than half a million ballots seized by top GOP candidate in California governor’s race,” March 21). Would he have given an attorney custody of DNA evidence so they could conduct their own testing?

A far simpler and safer approach — without losing the chain of custody of the ballots — would be to select a random set of the ballots (still within the registrar’s custody) and see if the percentage shows any statistical discrepancy with announced results.

Thomas Munnecke, San Marcos

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To the editor: So a GOP candidate for governor, Chad Bianco, has so little to offer Californians that he has to use a debunked 2020 Trump election fraud scheme to get attention. It’s almost like he’s live-auditioning for a job in the current president’s administration.

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Jimmie Robertson, Dana Point

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To the editor: The article promising to reveal “what we know” about Riverside County Sheriff Bianco left out some important details ( “What we know about the Republican sheriff who seized 650,000 ballots,” March 23).

Yes, his possibly illegal seizure of Proposition 50 ballots is clearly a PR stunt designed to raise his profile in the governor’s race. But voters should know that Bianco previously said he supports the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Assn., which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an extremist group. The association believes that a local sheriff’s powers supersede those of any agency, even the FBI or the state Department of Justice. How disturbing that a leading candidate for governor could support such a clearly unconstitutional ideology.

Bianco even joined the Oath Keepers for a year in 2014. While he denounced the fact that some of its members participated in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, he defended the group overall, saying, “they stand for protecting the Constitution.”

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California voters of all political stripes should reject Bianco and his extremist politics.

Paul Glickman, Sherman Oaks