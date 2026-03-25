Letters to the Editor: When a topic involves both faith and medicine, it deserves multiple perspectives

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To the editor: I read the recent article on updated guidance regarding blood transfusions among Jehovah’s Witnesses with interest ( “Jehovah’s Witnesses ease policy on transfusions, allowing storage and use of one’s own blood,” March 20). The subject is both medically and ethically significant, and it deserves careful, balanced reporting.

However, the article appears to rely heavily on commentary from former members of the faith, without adequately incorporating perspectives from those currently practicing or from qualified medical professionals experienced in treating Jehovah’s Witness patients. This creates an incomplete picture of a complex issue.

There is a well-documented body of medical practice surrounding bloodless surgery and treatment, including physicians and surgeons who routinely and successfully care for patients who decline blood transfusions. Their expertise would have added meaningful clinical context, particularly for readers unfamiliar with how these decisions are navigated in real-world healthcare settings.

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When reporting on matters that involve both deeply held beliefs and medical care, sourcing should reflect a range of informed perspectives — not only those who are critical or removed from the practice, but also those directly engaged in it and those professionally equipped to speak to its outcomes.

When coverage of complex issues leans on limited viewpoints, it risks informing readers through omission rather than clarity.

Melgita Cunningham, Stockton