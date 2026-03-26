Letters to the Editor: When the FAA workforce is cut, so is safety at our airports

To the editor: Not long after President Reagan fired the striking air traffic controllers and partially replaced them with scabs and hastily trained replacements, I was a Trans World Airlines flight attendant bringing coffee to a 747 cockpit crew when all hell broke loose. We were on the taxiway heading for the access to the runway when at the same time, another 747 was heading toward us at the same speed and same distance from the runway access, setting up a head-on collision.

The yelling back and forth from both cockpits to the nonresponsive tower was terrifying. Fortunately, before the tower responded, both 747s jammed on the brakes. We were so close. To this day, I can still see the face of the other 747 captain.

The current White House occupant has been flying in his own private jets long enough to be able to understand the ramifications of shaving the Federal Aviation Administration workforce as severely as his administration has ( “Jet collides with fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. 2 pilots killed,” March 23). The fatal consequences are on him. No one else.

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Sara R. Nichols, Los Angeles