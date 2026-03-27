Letters to the Editor: Renewables are unlikely to cause global conflict, yet we stick with oil

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To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg’s criticism of President Trump’s war with Iran centers on its economic effects ( “Will oil prices pressure Trump to chicken out again?,” March 24). Iran’s disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting price increase are putting pressure on Trump to seek a way out of this confrontation.

Other effects of this war of choice also deserve examination: the cost to American democracy as the president took it upon himself to start a war, and the cost to U.S. taxpayers of endless munitions. Above all, there is the toll in American casualties and Middle Eastern lives.

Historians remind us that oil has been the cause of bloodshed throughout the past century. It may not be the primary reason for Trump’s decision to strike Iran (who really knows what those are?), but the involvement of oil was inevitable. Our continued reliance on this problematic commodity is puzzling, given these facts:

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Oil and gas reserves are finite, and production is becoming costlier over time. Wind and sun are infinite resources, and cost nothing.

Being widely distributed, wind and solar installations are less vulnerable to threats.

Climate change and its alarming effects are largely the result of our use of fossil fuels. The need to replace them is now patently obvious.



There is every reason to switch from a dirty, costly and vulnerable energy system to one that is economical, clean, sustainable and unlikely to contribute to global conflict.

Grace Bertalot, Anaheim

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To the editor: Goldberg’s recent column, pondering the president’s ability to learn, answers his own question.

Trump’s entire public life is a case study in refusing to learn. His career as a developer is known for lawsuits and bankruptcies . His university and other failed ventures only laid the foundation for additional failures in public life.

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His ruinous trade, national debt, energy, geopolitical, immigration, higher education, health insurance and public health initiatives have only contributed to additional ruin, all while congressional Republicans look on like potted plants as their own constituents reel in economic distress. In Trump’s view, learning is for sissies and suckers and will never interfere with his national and international destruction and chaos.

Eric Carey, Arlington, Va.