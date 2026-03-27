Letters to the Editor: Taking our country to war calls for military expertise. Trump fired a lot of that

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To the editor: Taking our country into a war requires the expert input of generals or others with valuable experience in such matters in order to see a successful result ( “The Strait of Hormuz shows us the biggest flaw in America’s Iran war strategy,” March 23). But President Trump and Defense (or, uh, War?) Secretary Pete Hegseth have fired or demoted decades of combat experience and know-how.

Their shakeup targeted several high-ranking officers with deep combat and strategic experience. They include Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown Jr. (who has significant combat command experience), Army Lt. Gen. Joe McGee (director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff) and Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Mingus.

And just look where the president’s, er, superior strategic knowledge got us. “Foreseeable” is right.

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Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes

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To the editor: Contributing writer Jon Duffy is clear-eyed when he emphasizes, “The United States keeps using force as though military strength excuses the harder work of strategy. It does not.”

Indeed, as Niccolò Machiavelli wrote in “The Prince,” “The lion cannot protect himself from traps, and the fox cannot defend himself from wolves. One must therefore be a fox to recognize traps, and a lion to frighten wolves.” By relying solely on military might, Trump has stumbled into a foreseeable trap as Iran leverages its control of the Strait of Hormuz, exposing a lack of strategic thinking from the White House.

Until the U.S. learns to complement its lion-like strength with fox-like shrewdness, we will continue to be ensnared in geopolitical traps at great national cost.

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T. Michael Spencer, Washington