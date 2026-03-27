Letters to the Editor: Mail-in ballot case another ‘dangerous prong’ in the effort to restrict voting

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To the editor: The case now pending before the U.S. Supreme Court could require that mail-in ballots be received by election day to be valid and counted ( “Californians may need to mail ballots early as Supreme Court signals support for new election day deadline,” March 23).

Restricting the states’ rules of when mail-in ballots can be counted may sound innocuous enough at first blush, but is in reality one more aspect of President Trump and the GOP’s campaign to restrict voting. Trump has already pushed the theory that voting restrictions (and thus fewer voters) will make it more likely that Republicans will prevail in elections. Working Americans are generally less able to take time off to go to the polls in person on election day, and therefore more likely to vote by mail. Many of these working Americans are currently frustrated with the GOP and therefore more likely to support Democrats.

Trump’s specious theories about fraud being inherent in mail-in voting have been shown to be almost totally false. Another one of Trump’s solutions to a non-existent problem.

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This case seeking to restrict mail-in voting is really one more dangerous prong in the overall Republican effort to limit the electorate.

Ernest S. Gould, Los Angeles

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To the editor: So, Supreme Court Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Samuel A. Alito Jr. expressed concerns that state laws allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after election day as long as they were postmarked on or before election day somehow taint the election process.

I just paid my federal and state income taxes for 2025, as well as my property tax bill for 2025-26. In each case, the government entity (federal, state and county) allows payment by mail as long as the payment envelope is postmarked on or before the specified due date.

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Neither justice cited the violation of any federal statute or constitutional provision in support of his remarks. Apparently, they each subscribe to the Trump philosophy of making decisions based solely on gut instinct, rather than a factual analysis of relevant history or case law.

Noel Johnson, Glendale