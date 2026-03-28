Letters to the Editor: As a Cheviot Hills resident, I look at Culver City with envy

To the editor: For many years, some of us in the Cheviot Hills area of West Los Angeles have looked longingly toward Culver City, wishing there was a way to become part of a city better able to provide the level of services our community deserves ( “Why Culver City is the hottest spot for businesses expanding in L.A.,” March 27). Los Angeles, for all its strengths, often seems stretched too thin to meet those needs.

Perhaps it’s simply a lingering dream, born of geography as much as anything else. Nestled between Fox and Sony Pictures, we sit at the edge of a city that feels both close and, in terms of municipal support, just out of reach.

Still, one can’t help but wonder what might be possible.

Jeffrey Felz, Los Angeles