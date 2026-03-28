Letters to the Editor: Forget the gondola, Frank McCourt. Give us a walking path to Dodger Stadium

To the editor: As a Chinatown resident, I enjoyed columnist Bill Shaikin’s piece on the efforts to improve access to Dodger Stadium, especially the part about volunteers taking it upon themselves to activate the bridge on Yale Street ( “Dodger Walk: A great city needs a walking path to blue heaven. Do it, Frank McCourt,” March 25). And who knows? If we had better sidewalks, stairs and even escalators that made it an enjoyable walk, maybe there would be no need for a costly gondola. But does anyone really think Frank McCourt would build pedestrian improvements without something in return?

Our communities should not have to accept an overpriced and ill-conceived gondola in order for Dodgers fans to have a safe way to walk to the stadium. If this were really about his reputation, McCourt would focus on making pedestrian improvements and drop the gondola that would take away valuable trees, land and airspace from Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Phyllis Ling, Los Angeles