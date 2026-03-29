Letters to the Editor: Judging Disney adults? Maybe you’ve just lost your own inner child

To the editor: It was interesting reading the philosophical perspective about adults who love Disney ( “We shouldn’t treat Disney adults like cultural abominations,” March 26). But from a psychological point of view, I think most adults have lost the child in them, and they think adults who have kept that part of themselves have just never grown up.

Imagination is one of the most important parts of the mind that we take for granted, and it has very little to do with maturity. How many of us have recently gotten into a pillow fight or rolled down a grassy hill?

Keeping your inner child increases your enjoyment of life. Oh, and I still love going on the “Alice in Wonderland” ride.

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Bruce Halpern, Torrance