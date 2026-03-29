Letters to the Editor: Shout-out to Flea and other L.A.-grown artists who influence music everywhere

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To the editor: Reading the article on the new jazz album from Michael Peter Balzary, a.k.a. Flea, was very inspiring ( “At 63, Flea finally becomes the jazz musician he always dreamed of being,” March 25). It recalled the rough ride Angelenos face in surviving the city to accomplish our goals. It also confirmed that we are never too old to expand our horizons, a pleasant reminder that we still rock later in life.

Both the article and the documentary released on Netflix bring back many memories of growing up in Los Angeles. I did not attend Fairfax High School like Flea did, but was down the way at Los Angeles High School. Still, the draw of good music and the proximity to Hollywood made Fairfax High our backyard playground.

The development of the local music scene of the early ‘80s seems like a fairy tale to my family and the younger generation, but being able to watch it happen at the time was indescribable.

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Flea and his musical gifts and love for the city place the Red Hot Chili Peppers in the long list of local bands that influence music everywhere. Shout-out to the Doors, Chili Peppers, Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Ice-T and so on.

Arturo Alvarez, Ontario