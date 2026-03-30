Letters to the Editor: One infamous gas station doesn’t reflect prices across Los Angeles

A pedestrian waits to cross the street from the Chevron gas station on Alameda Street and César E. Chávez Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on March 12.

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To the editor: Staff writer Suhauna Hussain’s article on the Chevron near Union Station offered useful context, but it also illustrated how easily coverage can keep feeding a familiar spectacle ( “$8.71 a gallon? Welcome to L.A.’s most infamous gas station,” March 25). That station’s price sign may be eye-catching, but it is not a fair measure of what Angelenos are paying. For years, it has stood apart from the broader market as a notorious outlier.

That distinction matters. While the latest conflict involving Iran may help explain broader pressure on gas prices, this station’s reputation long predates the current moment. It is a symbol of gas-price panic more than a true barometer of the Los Angeles market.

Even when coverage tries to add nuance, returning to this same corner can still exaggerate the story.

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Christian Galeno, Los Angeles

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To the editor: I have just returned from a trip to the Midwest. The average price for regular unleaded was about $3.80.

So who’s to blame for the high gas prices in California? The voters, that’s who. It was them who voted against repealing the “gas tax” bill and now they’re paying the price at the pump. Once again, the people were hoodwinked by the politicians into believing that higher gas prices were good for them.

To the voters of this state, I say this: If you voted for the gas tax, quit whining about its effect on your finances.

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Mark Walker, Yorba Linda