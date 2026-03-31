Letters to the Editor: There is trouble in America, but Islam and wokeness aren’t to blame

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem, which has been protected by both Jews and Muslims at different points in history.

To the editor: Contributing writer Josh Hammer’s thoughtful piece on the overlapping religious holidays coming up this week turns dark when he warns us against the “bad-faith actors” whose subversive tactics are causing an “unprecedented strain” in the West ( “Passover and Easter remind Jews and Christians to stand together,” March 27).

The three threats he mentions are Islamism, “woke neo-Marxism” — the invisible and mythological bogeyman conservatives wring their hands about — and globalism. Nowhere does he mention white Christian nationalism, which may as well be printed on our paper money along with President Trump’s signature. Nowhere does he mention the corruption on full display in the Trump administration, which has enriched the Trump family .

Nowhere does Hammer mention the war on diversity and equity, erasing hard-fought gains over the last century. Nowhere does he mention the tax changes that have funneled more money to the top to the detriment of the middle class. Nowhere does he mention the fundamental need to fund healthcare, education and infrastructure amid the budget-busting tax breaks and elevated law enforcement and military budgets.

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Nowhere does Hammer mention our president’s fawning allegiance to Russia, his implicit support of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged war crimes and his blatant, taunting disrespect of our NATO allies.

There is trouble brewing, but it isn’t Islamism, wokeness or globalism that threatens Americans.

Bethia Sheean-Wallace, Morton Grove, Ill.

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To the editor: As a Jew, I was appalled to read Hammer’s recent op-ed. Although the overall sentiment of unity is admirable, he contrasts this with criticism of Islamism (among other things), which he describes as totalitarian and seeking dominance over peaceful coexistence. Imagine, for a moment, if the words were reversed and Judaism was described that way. This would immediately be called antisemitism. And, in fact, the Jewish state has sought dominance over peaceful coexistence — note the ever-present horrific violence in the West Bank as just one example.

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At a time of such intense global conflict, it is dangerous and frankly irresponsible to plant ideas of division among various faiths. The problem is not inherent to any of the religious traditions. Rather, it is the extremism that exists in all of them. To quote Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council, in another recent op-ed in the Los Angeles Times: “The problem is not Islam, nor is it America, both of which are based on the foundational principles to uphold justice, dignity and the equality of all people … [War] narratives … marginalize the overwhelming majority of Muslims who seek peace while empowering extremists on all sides” ( “American Muslims’ unique role against anti-U.S. sentiment and Islamophobia,” March 25).

Perhaps we should consider the simultaneous observance of Passover and Easter, as well as the recent observance of Ramadan and the emergence of springtime, as a call to encourage reflection, renewal and rebuilding of a new world order for all of humanity.

Annette Gottlieb, Los Angeles