Letters to the Editor: Bank tellers might become busier as Trump’s signature hits new currency

To the editor: Were an ATM to spit out my requested currency, or were I to receive currency in change at a store, and were that currency to have the current president’s signature on it, my reaction would be to go to the nearest bank and request an exchange of those bills for older bills without that signature ( “Trump’s signature is heading to your wallet in a currency first,” March 27).

I suspect that I might not be the only one who would make such a request. The banks and their tellers might very quickly get tired of attempting to fulfill them.

Regardless of whether or not the move is legal, it is certainly disgraceful, despicable, reprehensible, loathsome, outrageous and just plain truly pathetic. But what else would one expect from such a disgraceful administration and its slavish, pusillanimous Cabinet?

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LK Swigart, Mar Vista

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To the editor: I’m sure the law that says only deceased persons can be pictured on U.S. currency is the only thing limiting Trump to only putting his signature on future currency. It is the purview of the secretary of Treasury to make final approval of what is printed on currency, and it would seem that Scott Bessent’s base fealty (there’s a cruder expression for this) to his boss is going to get it done.

I’ve been to Beijing and seen Mao Zedong’s picture looming over Tiananmen Square. Now Trump’s face is plastered in front of the Department of Justice building and his name is going on anything that he can get approved by the boards he personally appoints. Aren’t his supporters seeing the trend yet?

Jane Diamond, Sherman Oaks

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To the editor: In view of Trump’s dislike of the auto pen and his great fear of things being fraudulent, I think he should sign each dollar bill individually, one-by-one, to ensure that they are current currency. This could be time-consuming, but it might give all the rest of us a break.

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Rose Leibowitz, Studio City