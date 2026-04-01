Letters to the Editor: Readers share both their criticisms and defenses of Kaiser service

To the editor: Thank you for the article by Melody Petersen about Kaiser ( “Kaiser made $9.3 billion last year. Critics say it has strayed from its charitable mission,” March 29). I am aghast — and angry.

I am a longtime Kaiser patient, and have noticed a reduction in the level of care available in recent times. Years ago, it took about two weeks to get an appointment with a doctor. Now, it’s a three-month wait to get an appointment to see one of my treating doctors. I thought there was a shortage of doctors in the U.S., and attributed some of the wait to that factor.

Meanwhile, members of the West L.A. location on Cadillac Avenue have to pay $10 to park if their appointments last longer than an hour.

Advertisement

Federal and state prosecutors should be pushing further to look for the discrepancies between its gains arising from its tax-free status and its expenditures, and whether laws are being broken. Surely Kaiser could have hired more doctors to care for the current patient load. I am more than disappointed.

Diann Dumas, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have been a Kaiser patient for 20 years and have been pleased with the care I receive. When my husband was dying, the staff couldn’t have been kinder, and they made up a bed for me to stay the night.

I’ve noticed over time that it does take longer to get care. It took two months to get an appointment to see my heart doctor for a routine checkup and when I said I’d go to urgent care if I had an issue, I was told to do that.

Advertisement

What has shocked me is the cost of a little more than $100 to give me a flu shot. This was not for the medication itself, but for a licensed vocational nurse to administer the shot, which took two seconds. As a retired nurse, I’ve given hundreds if not thousands of shots, and this is not a highly technical skill. There was no charge to me, yet it helps me understand why the cost of healthcare is so high.

For the past couple of years, I’ve considered changing health plans. I love my doctors so haven’t changed — yet. Perhaps these are standard charges regardless of health plan.

Sharon Westafer, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Enforcement actions by the Department of Health and Human Services targeting the inflation of medical diagnoses for billing purposes have been carried out against numerous for-profit and not-for-profit health plans, including Kaiser Permanente. Criticisms from medical plan employees and patients and reports of failures to provide appropriate and timely services are common to all health plans.

Consumers of health services vote with their feet, seeking out the best return for their buck. Kaiser’s integrated health model, emphasis on preventative care and management of chronic diseases has resulted in a steady growth in membership and a high retention rate. Kaiser is consistently at or near No. 1 overall in quality ratings, year after year.

Having spent 27 years working at Kaiser Permanente as a physician, I had the opportunity to see it steadily improve the quality of services delivered to its members by recognizing its shortcomings and implementing corrective measures. For anyone who has experienced medical services provided by Kaiser versus other nonprofit or for-profit providers, which do you prefer?

James Wight, Altadena

..

To the editor: “Well, you can always go to urgent care” is what I have heard several times when the earliest possible appointment available with my primary care doctor is in three months. Interestingly, the last time I went to urgent care, the receptionist was able to make an appointment for me with my primary care doctor that same week. It’s an enormous bureaucratic system and you have to know how to game it, and I do. I still can’t get appointments in a timely fashion.

Advertisement

My primary care doctor has more than 2,200 patients. It seems that’s the norm at Kaiser. Surely the $73-billion financial reserve Kaiser has is enough to hire more doctors and more nurses!

Ellen Butterfield, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Kaiser Permanente is full of skilled, caring doctors, nurses and support staff. However, something is seriously wrong with its ability to help members in a timely fashion. My sister and I both broke bones in an accident more than two weeks ago and are still awaiting help from specialists. This is no way to treat patients and especially those with urgent needs.

Lynn Dickhoff, Topanga